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AEW Collision rating (11/11): How did the one-hour show perform after Dynamite during Full Gear week?
12 days ago
The Wednesday, November 11, one-hour AEW Collision television show averaged 500,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The show averaged a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Powell’s POV: HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the ratings or viewership counts for AEW programming. For the...