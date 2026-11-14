undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
WWE Survivor Series WarGames lineup: The updated card for the Thanksgiving weekend event
12 days ago
The following matches are advertised for the WWE Survivor Series WarGames event that will be held on Saturday, November 28, in Houston, Texas, at Daikin Park. -“The Bloodline” Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso vs. “The 946” Royce Keys, Mike Santana, Carmelo Hayes, Lucien Price, and Bronco Nima in a WarGames match.