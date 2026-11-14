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AEW Dynamite rating (11/11): Did the Dynamite portion of the three-hour block before Full Gear measure up to last week’s big numbers?
12 days ago
The Wednesday, November 11, AEW Dynamite television show averaged 742,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership was down from the prior week’s average of 792,000 viewers. Dynamite finished with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demo, down from the previous week’s 0.24 rating.