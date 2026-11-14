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Romano: Man Utd Ace '95%' Likely to Leave as Pochettino Prepares to Take Charge
By James Beavis,12 days ago
New Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino is already facing losing a player in the early days of his reign at Old Trafford. Pochettino has been appointed by Man United on a two-and-a-half deal, although he won't officially take charge of the Red Devils until November 18, following the United States' double header against Haiti.