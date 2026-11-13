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Watt ‘Wants To Reassert Dominance’ Against Bengals After Quiet Week 3 Showing, Essex Says
By Troy Montgomery,10 days ago
Many people wondering if Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt had lost a step after last season. Watt struggled, finishing the year with only seven sacks. However, he’s silenced most of his doubters this season. Watt has returned to form, recording 7.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception in eight games.