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Marcel Barthel seeks medical records concerning injuries to Richard Reap in ongoing case
By John Pollock,9 days ago
Marcel Barthel is seeking medical records to confirm the injuries alleged by plaintiff Richard Reap in their ongoing legal case. Barthel (Ludwig Kaiser / El Grande Americano in WWE) has been accused of misdemeanor battery against Reap during an incident on April 23 in Orange County, Florida. Reap alleges he was punched several times and sustained a torn rotator cuff and a concussion from the incident.