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UFC 334 championship fights are official following Friday’s weigh-in
By John Pollock,9 days ago
All four championship fighters made weight on Friday before UFC 334. However, two fighters on the undercard were fined for missing the weight limit. The UFC will stage its return to Madison Square Garden on Saturday with a heavyweight championship bout and the return of the top female fighter of all time. Ciryl Gane was promoted to undisputed heavyweight champion earlier this year due to Tom Aspinall’s continued health setbacks, which began with a pair of eye pokes sustained in his fight with Gane last year. Gane became interim champion in Aspinall’s absence and will defend the title against undefeated Josh Hokit in the main event of UFC 334.