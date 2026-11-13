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Report: Prison sentences issued over Usman Nurmagomedov’s attack on Merab Dvalishvili
By John Pollock,8 days ago
The hotel brawl involving Usman Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili has resulted in multiple people being sentenced to prison. The National out of Abu Dhabi reports that ten people have been convicted in relation to Wednesday’s brawl at a hotel prior to this weekend’s RAF event in the country. Dvalishvili was recording a video when Usman Nurmagomedov was seen walking up from behind and attacking Dvalishvili and 21-year-old wrestler Saba Lazishvili.