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Federal Aviation Administration grounds U.S. flights nationwide
By John Pollock,11 days ago
A telecommunications issue is being cited as the reason for a nationwide grounding of flights in the U.S., which could affect shows this weekend. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded all flights on Friday afternoon. Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin is stating it’s due to a telecommunications outage, but when asked by a scrum of reporters whether this issue would last “days or weeks?”, he responded, “It’s too early to tell.”