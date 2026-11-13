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Missing Needham High student is found — receiving treatment
By Needham Observer,8 days ago
The Observer has been in contact with Superintendent Dan Gutekanst. “Learning yesterday morning that Cole was reported missing caused real anxiety and worry among the staff in the Needham Public Schools, particularly at the high school, regarding his safety and well-being,” wrote Gutekanst in an email. “NHS Principal Aaron Sicotte and his administrative and counseling team offered guidance, support and direction for staff and students who expressed concern for Cole and how his absence might impact other students. Learning moments ago that he has been located in Boston and will soon be reunited with his family is an enormous relief to everyone in the NPS community.