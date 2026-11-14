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Women’s WarGames Match confirmed, Charlotte Flair & Fatal Influence added to John Cena Classic
By John Pollock,12 days ago
The women’s WarGames match was established, and four additions were named to the John Cena Classic on Friday Night SmackDown. Friday’s show from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, featured John Cena’s appearance to open the show and invite Charlotte Flair to be part of the December 14 special. Flair gave an emotional speech about always wanting to have a program with Cena and being depressed at WrestleMania 41 after the promo segment with Tiffany Stratton went awry in their build-up. Flair shared the words of encouragement she received from Cena and how it helped get her career back on track.