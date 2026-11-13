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EGL3 Subsea Cable Project Secures Marine Licence for Scottish Waters
By Edited By:,7 days ago
The EGL3 joint venture between SSEN Transmission and NGET has secured a marine license covering subsea cable installation in Scottish waters. (Image credit: SSEN) EGL3, a joint venture between SSEN Transmission and National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET), will deliver a new high-voltage subsea electricity link between Scotland and England, helping transport clean, secure renewable electricity from the north of Scotland to homes and businesses across Great Britain.