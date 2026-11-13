undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sumitomo Electric Hosts UK Delegation at Osaka Cable Factory
By Edited By:,7 days ago
The third from the left: Ambassador-designate Robertson. (Image credit: Sumitomo Electric Industries) The visit took place following the signing of the UK-Japan Offshore Wind Industrial Partnership at Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry on November 10, and formed part of efforts to further strengthen industrial cooperation between the UK and Japan in the energy sector, including offshore wind.