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Joey Veerman hits back at 'strange discussion' over Frenkie de Jong midfield partnership as Netherlands demolish Greece
By Donny Afroni,12 days ago
The Netherlands produced a ruthless display on Wednesday night, dismantled Greece in a one-sided Nations League encounter. Veerman was at the heart of everything positive for the hosts, dictating the tempo and threading passes through the Greek defence with ease. The performance served as a definitive answer to those who questioned whether he and De Jong could coexist in Xavi's starting line-up.