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Bunch of Nuts Podcast 11/13: Ohio State vs. Northwestern Preview 2026
By Dan Smyth,10 days ago
Ohio State is set to face a frisky Northwestern team Saturday. We preview the game and discuss Ohio State’s slim path to the playoffs. What does Ohio State need to do to win? How does the defense rebound? What type of offense will we see from Northwestern with Chiles out? What type of development do you want to see from Fahey? Finally, we end with our score predictions.