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Tim Hardaway likes Lauri Markkanen for Pistons: ‘He would be a good addition’
By Sam Amico,12 days ago
The Pistons have a star in Cade Cunningham and a roster that won 60 games last season. Tim Hardaway sees another player who could help them take the next step. Hardaway pointed to the Jazz forward’s size and offensive versatility during an appearance on the Crossover Podcast, suggesting Markkanen would give Detroit another way to create problems for opposing defenses.