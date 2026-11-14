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‘Country is Broke. Let’s Make it Brokier’: Wisconsin U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Slammed After Proposal to Lower Medicare Eligibility to 50
By Gabriel Pureza,12 days ago
Wisconsin U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin recently introduced legislation that could lower the Medicare eligibility age from 65 to 50. Known as the Medicare at 50 Act, the bill could have a major impact on both older Americans’ lives and the government’s budget. The proposal had many critics, however, who claimed that the Wisconsin politician did not explain where the money to fund it would come from.
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