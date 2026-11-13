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Skyhawks, Grizzlies meet for third-annual Clash for the Pass to cap 2026 campaign
By Hayden Mangan, Assistant AD-CommunicationsFan Engagement,7 days ago
DURANGO, Colo. – Fort Lewis football (2-7, 1-7 RMAC) looks to retain the traveling trophy for a third straight year as the Skyhawks head next door to Alamosa, Colorado, to face the Adams State University Grizzlies (0-10, 0-8 RMAC) in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) contest and the annual Clash for the Pass rivalry game at Rex Stadium in the final game of 2026.
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