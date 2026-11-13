undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ohio State Basketball Lands Two Top 60 Recruits as Jake Diebler Bolsters 2027 Class
By Cody Croy,10 days ago
Jake Diebler officially adds four-star prospects Jaxson Davis and Deng Ngor, strengthening Ohio State’s 2027 recruiting class with a pair of nationally ranked talents. Ohio State basketball officially secured two important pieces of its 2027 recruiting class as head coach Jake Diebler announced the signings of four-star prospects Jaxson Davis and Deng Ngor.
7