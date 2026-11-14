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New York Woman Says Her Landlord Is Leaving Her to Deal With an Endless Noise Nightmare: ‘I Would Hold That Rent Until It’s Fixed’
By Gabriela Jessica,12 days ago
A New York woman’s life has become a nightmare due to the endless noise disturbance caused by the condenser. She described the situation as horrible because she paid $4,500 for the apartment and felt that the landlord was ignoring her complaints. The video was shared on the woman’s TikTok...