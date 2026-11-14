undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
California Man Rage Baits Woman by Shushing and Snapping His Fingers at Her, Ending With a Call to Cops: ‘He Is Disrupting Our Rights as Humans’
By Sahiba Tahleel,12 days ago
A California woman apparently had enough of a man’s finger-snapping performance outside a Trader Joe’s and decided to call the police. The man was filming her while repeatedly shushing her and snapping his fingers, almost as if he had made it his personal mission to get under her skin. And judging by her reaction, he was doing a pretty good job.
37