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⚡ Boulder County’s new data center rules are ‘basically a ban’
By BRL Today Writer,8 days ago
Good Friday morning, Boulder. Leading today: Boulder County commissioners have approved some of Colorado’s strictest data center restrictions, effectively banning all but the smallest facilities in unincorporated areas. The new rules prohibit data centers using more than 50 kilowatts of electricity, a threshold one planning commissioner said “basically bans them.” The unanimous vote came despite the county planning commission’s recommendation for further study. Commissioners said the restrictions are needed to protect residents from data centers’ electricity and water demands, noise and other pollution. Brooke Stephenson reports.