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‘Rent’s Still Due, But the Intersection Will be Fabulous’: Texas Democrats Under Fire as Dallas Wants Gov.-elect Hinojosa to Put Rainbows Back Into Streets
By Gabriel Pureza,12 days ago
The Dallas City Council has recently contacted Texas Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa to reinstate LGBTQ+ Pride and Black Lives Matter crosswalks in the city. The move sparked mixed reactions from Texas residents, many of whom believed this was not a major priority for a new government. According to Advocate, the council...
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