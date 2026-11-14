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California Woman Cusses Out Couple Getting Photos in Protected Habitat and the Internet Loves Her: ‘I’d be emailing this to every email linked to Yosemite’
By Brady Klinger-Meyers,12 days ago
When one California woman saw someone disrespecting the rules of the Yosemite National Park, she spoke up—turning a couple’s attempt at getting cute photos into an awkward affair. Posted by Yosemite_Love on TikTok, she shares that a couple were trying to get photos with a professional photographer. However,...
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