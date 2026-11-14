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Magnolia Three-Day Weather/Sky Report: Frost expected Saturday, rain possible Sunday
By Email,12 days ago
A frosty Saturday morning will give way to sunshine before clouds and rain chances return Sunday. Conditions should improve Monday, with temperatures approaching 60 degrees. A burn ban remains in effect for Columbia County. All times in this report are Central Daylight. THREE-DAY FORECAST. Saturday, November 14: Widespread frost before...