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Frankie V’s Prediction: Can Notre Dame Football Avoid a 1993 Repeat Against Boston College?
By Frank Vitovitch,12 days ago
One week after beating No. 1 Miami 31-24, Notre Dame hosts 4-5 Boston College on Saturday afternoon in South Bend. Most books have the Irish as 29.5-point favorites. After the biggest win of the season, a matchup like this is where a heavy favorite can lose focus. Here is what worries me heading into Saturday, what doesn’t, and the Notre Dame players I’ll be watching.