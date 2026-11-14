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How Policy Changes Are Impacting Deaf Accessibility
12 days ago
Policy changes are reshaping deaf accessibility across media, education, employment, transportation, healthcare, and civic life, often faster than organizations can adapt. In this context, deaf accessibility means the legal, technical, and practical conditions that allow Deaf, deaf, and hard of hearing people to receive information, participate fully, and communicate without unnecessary barriers. It includes captioning, sign language interpretation, assistive listening systems, visual alerts, accessible customer service, and procurement standards that require inclusive design from the start. I have worked on accessibility reviews for public communications and digital media, and the pattern is consistent: when policy is clear, funded, and enforceable, access improves; when rules are vague or fragmented, access becomes uneven and reactive.