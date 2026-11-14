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FAA issues nationwide ground stop for all flights citing ‘extraordinary circumstances,’ impacting MIA and FLL Airports: What to know
By Bianca Marcof,11 days ago
UPDATE: The FAA has lifted the nationwide ground stop, although delays and cancellations are continuing across the country as airlines work to resume their normal schedules. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has brought all departing flights at U.S. airports to a complete standstill today, November 13, causing disruptions for travelers at Miami (MIA), Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood (FLL) and Palm Beach (PBI) International Airports.