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Mavs take down nationally-ranked Orediggers in RMAC semis
12 days ago
DENVER— The Colorado Mesa University volleyball team jumped out to a 2-0 lead and pulled out a 5-set win over nationally-ranked Colorado School of Mines while advancing to the championship match of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament for the first time since 2018 thanks to a semifinal win over the Orediggers on Friday here at MSU Denver's Auraria Event Center.
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