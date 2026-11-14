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"If you don't change, you die": a nightmare awaits Manchester United's stars with Pochettino
By Karim Malim,12 days ago
The question that imposes itself at Old Trafford is not whether Pochettino possesses clear tactical ideas, but whether the current group can execute them. His previous jobs, from Southampton and Tottenham to Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and the United States, reveal a coach who clings to no single plan. Instead, he hunts for balance between his philosophy and the players at his disposal. His most complex task begins right here: building a team that competes fiercely without crashing into the limits of the squad he has inherited.