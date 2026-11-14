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Cardinale: “I will never sell AC Milan. I want to do what Berlusconi did. No one will be able to tell me I can’t afford a footballer.”
By Simone Gervasio,12 days ago
"We have launched the new holding company, Milan Sports & Entertainment. The driving force behind operations like this is to give Milan the financial power they need to compete in the transfer market and secure the best players in the world. I will transform the club's financial profile with the resources that will come from the stadium, the arena in San Donato and the other activities we are working on, such as NBA Europe."