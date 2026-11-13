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FAA Halts Flight Departures Nationwide, Citing ‘Extraordinary Circumstances’
By TMDN Staff,10 days ago
The FAA halted departures nationwide Friday afternoon, including at Detroit Metro Airport, citing “extraordinary circumstances” and safety concerns. It’s the third such nationwide groundstop stop in U.S. history. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said a communications problem affected all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. FAA technicians are...