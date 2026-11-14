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‘I’d do it a million times’: Man sentenced for killing father of 5 shows no remorse in court
By Vincent Camarillo, KFSN via CNN Newsource,12 days ago
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) – A man sentenced for killing a California father showed no regret in the courtroom. Damien Murphy was sentenced Thursday to 32 years in prison for the October 2023 shooting death of William Carney, a Fresno father. Carney’s family had waited more than three years for...