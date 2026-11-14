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Mercedes-Benz Unveils Holographic Tech to Turn Windshields Into Screens
By Store,12 days ago
Mercedes-Benz has announced Holo Display technology that turns a vehicle windshield into a transparent screen. Using a dashboard projector and laminated holographic film the system displays sunlight-readable visuals tailored separately to driver and passenger viewing angles. The automaker is also developing Intelligent Display in Glass to project safety symbols and...