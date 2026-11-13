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Buffalo's East Side Farm Marks 10 Years With Barnraiser Bash at Kleinhans
By Cody Lane,10 days ago
1698 Genesee St. — Approximate Site of Proposed Barn Pavilion. Buffalo's food and music communities are joining forces next week to help a two-acre urban farm on the East Side build something it's never had: a permanent roof over its head. Groundwork Market Garden and its nonprofit partner Fare Share WNY will host Food For All: A 10-Year Celebration & Barnraiser at Kleinhans Music Hall on Friday, November 20, running from 6 to 10 p.m., with organizers hoping to raise funds toward a new community barn pavilion at the farm.
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