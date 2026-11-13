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While Josh Kaul’s Crime Lab Delayed, Women Were Murdered & Raped—But the Series Didn’t Run Before the Election
By Wisconsin Right Now Staff,11 days ago
“Months passed. When the DNA report was issued…it did support the woman’s account. By then, (Levi) Mitchell had already raped two other women and murdered a third” – MJS reporter Ashley Luthern. While Attorney General Josh Kaul’s beleaguered crime lab delayed key DNA test results in...
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