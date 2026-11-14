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Data centers could run on 16,000 homes with solar and batteries instead of noisy gas, energy expert says
12 days ago
Thousands of homes equipped with solar panels and batteries could offer an alternative to gas-fired power plants, according to a former U.S. energy regulator. Neil Chatterjee, the chief governmental affairs officer for Palmetto and former chair of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, said 16,000 households working together could match the power of a gas peaker plant, potentially helping meet the new reality of the electricity demands of power-hungry data centers.