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Annual School Food/Personal Care Drives are Underway
By Jennifer Gepson,7 days ago
The Food and Personal Care Drives are underway at both the Elementary School and Junior Senior High. The Elementary School students are competing for an ice cream party, and the JRH/SR High students are hoping to win donuts. See the flyers below for all the details. All donations will help our community; however, they have an overabundance of vegetables, so please consider the items on the lists.