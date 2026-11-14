undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
This Elegant Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Steakhouse Pairs Sizzling Ribeyes With Speakeasy Charm
By Charlotte Martin,12 days ago
The stair railings at this steakhouse were inspired by old bank safety deposit vaults. Yes, the place where people once locked up their valuables now protects something better: a 22-ounce bone-in prime ribeye. The restaurant fills two stories of a famous downtown landmark in Pennsylvania. Glowing archways nod to the...