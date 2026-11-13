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The Perfect Chocolate Chip Cookie Might Be Waiting At These 12 Massachusetts Bakeries
By Kathleen Ferris,4 days ago
A chocolate chip cookie with one big piece of melted chocolate hiding in the middle feels less like dessert and more like a reward for making it through the day. And Massachusetts keeps finding ways to make the classic even harder to resist. One bakery adds flaky sea salt, another turns out cookies big enough to split, and a downtown babka shop somehow makes room for a cookie that can hold its own beside those famous swirled loaves.
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