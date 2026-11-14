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7 Tennessee Towns Boomers Love to Visit More Than Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge
By Amna,12 days ago
Tennessee has no shortage of beautiful mountain towns, historic streets, and welcoming communities. While Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge attract millions of visitors with their busy attractions and Smoky Mountain scenery, some travelers prefer destinations where the pace is slower and the crowds are smaller. Fortunately, the Volunteer State has plenty of charming alternatives worth exploring.
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