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The World’s Deepest Hot Spring Rises Under This Southern Colorado Town And You Can Soak In It
By Jessica Reynolds,11 days ago
Somewhere beneath a small mountain town in southern Colorado, hot mineral water climbs out of the earth and never really stops. Locals have built a whole town around it, and the name of that town even points to the water. The best part is that nobody needs a passport, a lottery ticket, or a resort-town budget to get close to it.
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