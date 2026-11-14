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Carney says Canada will only sign a U.S. trade deal that includes viable auto sector
By The Canadian Press,12 days ago
Prime Minister Mark Carney says trade talks with the U.S. are making progress, but Ottawa won't accept a deal that doesn't allow for a viable auto sector. "Lots of people think that we should just go and take whatever deal," Carney said Saturday in Manila. "This government will not settle for a deal with the United States that is not consistent with a viable Canadian auto sector."