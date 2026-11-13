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6 Colorado Stops Between Boulder And Fort Collins Where Old Buildings Got A Delicious Second Act
By Jessica Reynolds,9 days ago
Some of the best meals between Boulder and Fort Collins come with a backstory baked right into the walls. Along this stretch of the Front Range, an old firehouse now pours house-made drinks, a former bank lets you eat dinner inside its vault, and a Victorian-style house serves bulgogi mac and cheese. These spots prove that saving an old building can be just as satisfying as the food on your plate.