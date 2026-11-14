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These 8 Texas Cities Offer Lower Living Costs And More Affordable Housing Options
By Amber Murphy,12 days ago
Rent, groceries, gas, and power bills add up fast, and many people wonder if there is any place left where a modest budget can stretch. Texas has a handful of cities where living costs tend to run lower than in the big metro areas. These eight Texas cities offer relatively affordable housing and everyday expenses, although actual monthly costs depend on rent, household size, transportation, and lifestyle.