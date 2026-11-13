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This Colorado Sanctuary Lets You Sit With Rescued Cows And Pigs Far From The Crowds
By Jessica Reynolds,10 days ago
A 2,000-pound cow does not care about your inbox, your commute or the traffic on I-25. She just wants a good scratch behind the ears, and she has all day to wait for one. Less than half an hour north of Denver, a quiet farm in Erie gives rescued cows, pigs, goats, sheep and donkeys a permanent home, and it opens its gates to neighbors who want to meet them.
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