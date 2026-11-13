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The Tiny Long Island College That Gives Every Admitted Student A Full-Tuition Scholarship
By Sophia Mitchell,7 days ago
On the North Shore of Long Island, there is a college where nobody admitted pays tuition. Not a single student, not one semester. It is a small school with a big mission: training the people who design and build ships. In a time when college costs can follow graduates for decades, this place has held onto a tradition of generosity that feels almost old-fashioned.
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