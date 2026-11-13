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Meet Adorable Capybaras And Fascinating Exotic Animals At This Ohio Destination
By Grace Peak,8 days ago
A red kangaroo named Van once lived inside a family’s house. Today he has a whole farm to share with a zebra, a sloth, and a lavender skunk named Jolene. The cast keeps getting better. There’s an armadillo called Johnny Cashew and a pair of porcupines named Bonnie and Clyde. Two capybaras, Winston and Winnie, recently welcomed a baby to the crew.
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