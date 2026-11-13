undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
This Arizona Mountain Town Still Has Gold Rush Burros Wandering Main Street And Begging You For Snacks
By Samantha Collins,3 days ago
Somewhere in western Arizona, the traffic jams are caused by donkeys. They stroll down the middle of the road, park themselves beside your car door, and wait for you to hand over a snack. Their ancestors hauled ore and supplies for miners more than a century ago, and the town they worked in never quite moved on.
3