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This Tennessee Sweet Shop Serves Cinnamon Rolls So Huge, You Might Need Someone to Share
By Amna,12 days ago
A cinnamon roll big enough to need a sharing plan sounds like a dare. In one small Tennessee sweet shop, that giant swirl is simply part of the everyday lineup. These rolls share the counter with homemade ice cream, specialty coffee, and a bakery case full of cookies and brownies. There’s even a drive-thru, so your sweet tooth never has to leave the comfort of the car.
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